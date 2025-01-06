Grubb Out After 1 Year: Seattle Seahawks Seek New Offensive Guru

The Seattle Seahawks have let go of offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb after just one season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Seattle Seahawks Fire Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb After One Season

The decision came the day after the Seahawks finished their regular season with a 10-7 record, which was coach Mike Macdonald’s first year at the helm.

Grubb’s firing is after a season of ups and downs for the offense. Grubb was hired in February with no previous professional coaching experience, having worked at the college level with Washington and Alabama. Despite some flashes of potential, the Seahawks' offense struggled with consistency under his leadership, especially with the run game, a key part of Macdonald's defensive-minded approach.

Overall, the Seahawks’ offense finished middle-of-the-pack in several major categories. They ranked 21st in scoring, averaging just 20.0 points per game, and 14th in total offense with 332.2 yards per game. But it was the running game that caused the most concern. Seattle finished 28th in rushing yards per game (95.7) and 17th in yards per carry (4.2), which was a major disappointment considering the emphasis on balance and a strong ground attack.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Despite these struggles, quarterback Geno Smith defended his coordinator after the team’s 30-25 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the season finale. Smith praised Grubb not just as a coach but as a person, calling him “an excellent, excellent coordinator” and “even better man.” The veteran quarterback acknowledged the offense had its issues but expressed confidence that Grubb’s system would eventually succeed.

“I think Grubb is an excellent, excellent coordinator,” Smith said. “Even better man. Our first year, obviously there were some ups and downs, there were some things we could improve on. We’ll work hard to get those things fixed, but I believe in this system. I believe this is a really good system and it’s going to be really good for a long time.”

While Smith showed strong support for Grubb, it wasn’t enough to save his job. The team’s failure to establish a reliable running game seemed to seal Grubb’s fate. For Coach Macdonald, whose vision for the team includes a more balanced attack to complement Seattle’s strong defense, the offensive struggles with the talent they have were too much to ignore.

The Seahawks will be looking for a new offensive coordinator to help get their offense on track. Expect the Seahawks to hire someone who can improve the run game and bring more consistency to the offense as they look to build on a solid first season under coach Mike Macdonald.