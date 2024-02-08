Washington’s Long-Term Forecast Reveals Best Chance for More Snow

I hope you were not hoping for an early spring in Washington because the long-term forecast says otherwise.

Forecast Warns Snow Still Coming for Most of Washington State in 2024

Looking outside my window today, it feels like the worst of winter is finally behind us. However, being only early February I know many more days of winter weather are still ahead if this year is like most. There are two different ways I know how to find "long-term" weather forecasts with one (the Farmers Almanac) not very reliable. The other way I know is a website that calculates actual long-term weather forecasts. When I look ahead over the next couple of months in Washington State at their forecasts, spring is surely not right around the corner. First, let's go over the next 14 days, and then review the long-term forecast (Feb-March) located at the bottom.

More Washington State Snow in 2024: 14 Days Out

The first area I checked was Snoqualmie Pass with it being one of the most traveled passes in Washington. Some snowfall is even expected tonight (2/6) with a chance of moderate or heavy snow on Thursday into Friday. This weekend also calls for light to moderate snow in the pass but nothing serious that should affect travel. Some freezing rain is expected next week on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday before another storm front hits Sunday, February 18, 2024, with a good chance for heavy snowfall. Most of the west coast of Washington (Seattle, Olympia, and Bellingham) over the next 14 days are expected to get off and on light rain showers but no snow or freezing temps. Spokane on the other side of the state is forecast for more snow Thursday into Friday with another strong storm hitting Sunday, February 18, 2024. Rain and highs near 40° are expected for the Spokane area the following week. The southern parts of Washington State are mostly going to miss the snow next week with only light rain or overcast skies expected.

Washington State Long-Term Snow Forecast: February-March

Looking further than 14 days ahead, many days of moderate and heavy snow are expected in the mountains. There are also a few days where larger storms are supposed to hit that are expected to have an impact on most of Washington except the coast, even the southern central sections. Let's look at 4 main sections of Washington expecting some snowfall before March is over: Snoqualmie Pass, Spokane, Olympia, and Yakima/Tri-Cities.

Washington Snow Forecast: February-March

You can check out the long-term weather forecast where you live on Weather25.com.