Oktoberfest Not Returning To Wenatchee In 2024

Oktoberfest will not be returning to the city of Wenatchee next year.

After holding the festival at the Town Toyota Center for the past two years, the organizers of the event - Projekt Bayern - announced today (Wednesday, Dec. 13) that they are postponing their Oktoberfest in Wenatchee for 2024.

The announcement was made in a social media post that cited the escalating cost of holding the festival as the primary reason for its cancellation.

Projekt Bayern's post also stated that the decision to postpone the event was taken after "careful consideration", and that the non-profit believes it's in the best interest of its "customers, staff, and the overall sustainability" of their organization to delay the celebration.

2024 was scheduled to mark the 25th anniversary of Projekt Bayern's Oktoberfest.

Previously, the group had organized an annual Oktoberfest event for the City of Leavenworth for 23 years, but created a separate festival in Wenatchee after Leavenworth decided to use a different organizer for their event.

Get our free mobile app