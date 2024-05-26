The Most Sadistic Serial Killers From Washington State

Why do so many serial killers originate in Washington?

Is it all the caffeine in the Puget Sound region? Was it the influx of people moving to Washington during World War II? Whatever the cause may be (if there even is a cause), our beautiful state is plagued with a horrific fact - we have had a lot of serial killers.

Three of the most infamous serial killers in American history called Washington home for most of their lives. There are nine more on this list.

Even then, we're not the bloodiest state. Data shows that in terms of victims to serial killers, Washington only comes in tenth - California takes the lead by a huge amount. It's pretty frightening to realize that in the United States, 152 serial killers are responsible for 12,746 deaths. That's an average of 83 people per killer.

True crime has always been a fascination of mine. What drives people to become murderers? What's the difference between a sociopath and a psychopath? Why were the 1970s and 80s so rampant with serial killings? I try not to obsess over it too much, but I know I'm not alone in this interest.

I would like to clarify that I am not here to glorify murderers and sadistic monsters, merely to shed some light on a Washington state phenomenon. If you are sensitive to brutality and cruelty, please be advised that I try my best to write this story as tastefully as I can.

Every state is known for something. Florida has swamps and beautiful weather, Iowa has wrestling and corn, New York has Manhattan and Brooklyn-style pizza, Maryland has crabcakes. Washington has apples, wine, IPAs, and serial killers. This article is not meant to glorify these evil people in any way, just shed some light on a bizarre Washington truth. From Bundy to the Green River Killer, these are twelve of the deadliest killers in Washington state history.

