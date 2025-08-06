80 Cats, Mostly Kittens, Rescued from Filthy Pierce County Trailer

Pierce County Deputies and animal control officers served warrants on a travel trailer in Graham, WA on Tuesday morning, and found shocking animal conditions.

This video was taken by PCSO Deputies at the scene.

Officers obtained the warrant and conducted the 'raid' after numerous concerns were called in by neighbors about the amount of animals living on the property.

They found at least 80 cats that were living in carriers, kennels, and boxes stacked in the large unit. At least six female adults were nursing litters, believed to have birthed most of the dozens of kittens at the site. Most of othe cats are believed to be Maine Coon varieties, it's not known of they were part of any breeding operation.

The PCSO says several other cats are believed to be pregnant. Most if not all the kittens were infested with fleas and had upper respiratory infections.

All the cats were taken to area animal hospitals, and the PCSO says adoption efforts are already underway for the cats when they are done with medical treatment. No word if any charges are pending against the home or landowner, the investigation continues.

In WA State, animal cruelty is considered a Class C felony, and depending on the severity of the crime(s) can result in up to five years in prison.