Moses Lake Man Arrested For Attempted Murder

A Grant County man is behind bars on charges of attempted murder.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says 27-year-old Luis Angel Ortega was arrested Tuesday morning at around 10:30 in connection to an incident at a residence on Kathy Drive Northeast in unincorporated Moses Lake last Friday.

Investigators say that's where Ortega got into a confrontation with another man and pistol-whipped him in the head before trying to shoot him, but the gun jammed.

The victim was reportedly able to escape and seek treatment for a head wound at an area hospital, where also told police Ortega had robbed him of several pieces of gold jewelry.

Ortega was booked into the Grant County Jail for suspicion of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree robbery, and second-degree attempted murder.