One Killed, Three Injured In Mae Valley Car Crash

One person is dead and three others have injuries following a two-vehicle accident near Moses Lake on Monday evening.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened in the Mae Valley area when 26-year-old Benito Romero ran a stop sign at the intersection of Road 4 Northeast in his pickup truck and struck a sedan driven by a 37-year-old Moses Lake man who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Romero and two passengers in his vehicle were injured in the crash and transported to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for treatment.

The wreck caused the road to be closed for around six hours while crews replaced a utility pole that was destroyed in the crash.

The Sheriff's Office did not say if any charges were filed against Romero or if impairment played a role in the accident.

