A.I. Will be Studied at new PNNL Center North of Richland
According to information released by Pacific Northwest National Laboratories (PNNL) north of Richland, a new AI center is opening.
The Center will coordinate research efforts
According to information from their website:
"The Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory has created the Center for AI @PNNL to coordinate the pioneering research of hundreds of scientists working on a range of projects focused on science, security and energy resilience."
Years, even decades ago, PNNL researchers conducted some of the earliest work on AI, now it has exploded to the forefront of tech research and development. According to PNNL, there are a variety of goals for the new center, including:
"A priority of the Center for AI @PNNL is developing ways to keep AI secure and trustworthy, in support of President Biden’s recent executive order calling for the development of safe, secure and trustworthy AI."
Some of the focus of the AI center will be on energy resilience and security.
