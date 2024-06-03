Amazon Closes Warehouse in Western WA, 172 Jobs Cut

Amazon says it's part of their constant examination of their procedures, facilities and processes.

Warehouse closes in Tukwila, 172 jobs cut

Geekwire is reporting, as has WA state with a WARN Alert, that Amazon is going to close a warehouse in Tukwila, WA, about 10 miles south of Seattle. The facility is described as a UWAS location.

According to Geekwire, Amazon spokesman Sam Stephenson said:

“We’re always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience for our employees, customers, partners, and drivers,” Stephenson said in a statement. “As part of that effort, we may close older sites, enhance existing facilities, or open new sites, and we weigh a variety of factors when deciding where to develop future sites or maintain a presence.”

The 172 workers will be offered positions at other Amazon facilities or support, said officials, if they choose to leave the company. No specific reasons were given why the Tukwila plant is closing, Amazon employs about 75,000 people in the Seattle-King County area, and its total worldwide workforce is 1.52 million.

UWAS is believed to be part of Amazon tech and web services. The WARN Alert from WA state Employment Security Department (Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification) said the workers would begin to be laid of starting August 1st.