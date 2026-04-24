Some Of Your Favorite Campgrounds Might Be Closed in WA Due to Budget Cuts
Despite the WA State legislature passing more record taxes, and Gov. Ferguson signing off on the budget, they managed to, for the second year in a row, slash more money from the Department of Natural Resources.
DNR Budget Cuts Will Close Four More Campgrounds This Summer
A reduction of at least $8 million over the last year or so has left DNR without the resources to clean and prep many of the recreation areas. Campgrounds don't just fix themselves, extensive cleaning, clearing and repairs have to be made, sometimes to ensure safety.
DNR Officials said the following recreation areas will not be open this summer, due to the cuts:
- Anderson Lake Campground (near Elbe/Chimacum): Full closure.
- Upper Clearwater Campground (near Forks/Amanda Park): Full closure.
- Rock Lakes Campground (near Conconully): Full closure.
- Margaret McKenny Campground & Day Use (Capitol State Forest): Closed due to hazard trees.
- Middle Waddell Campground & Day Use (Capitol State Forest): Closed due to hazard trees. WA DNR (.gov) +3
Also, a number of other areas will have their seasons shortened due to lack of manpower and maintence. They include:
- Bear Creek Campground (Sappho): Seasonal closure (9/15/26 – 4/15/27).
- Lyre River Campground (Joyce): Seasonal closure (9/15/26 – 4/15/27).
- Harry Osborne State Forest (Sedro-Woolley): Seasonal closure (12/1/26 – 2/28/27).
- Dougan Creek (Washougal): Reduced season (opens 6/1/26, closes 10/1/26).
- Winston Creek (Mossyrock): Reduced season (opens 6/1/26, closes 10/1/26).
- Twentynine Pines (Cle Elum): Late opening in July 2026 due to storm damage repairs.
- Island Camp (Glenwood): Closed to overnight camping (day use/cabin remain open).
- Snoqualmie Area Sites: Locked toilets/reduced service (10/1/26 –4/30-2027)
DNR has only 60 field service workers to cover the entire state, that's an average of 1 worker for every 21.6 miles of trails. Campgrounds that are not considered safe, or trail areas, will not be opened to the public.
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Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang