L-I Fraud Conviction Saves WA State $1.3 Million in Pension Funds

WA Labor and Industries says the conviction of a woman who was committing fraud will save the state a lot of money.

The woman was still working despite drawing a pension

L-I says 56-year-old Lemapu Dorothy Seinafo of Auburn was injured in 2018 after sustaining several significant injuries at her supply company job. After determining she was unable to resume working, she began to receive a lifetime pension, based on her work payment structure.

However, four years later investigators began to look into her because checks of payroll and other financial records indicated she was drawing pay for other jobs despite receiving the pension.

Officials said Seinafo will pay back the $48,000 in pension payments for four years she was working. Steve Reinmuth, the director of the L-I Customer Service, Compliance and Public Safety Division, released a statement saying the state will save at least $1.3 million dollars by not having to pay her pension for the estimated time of the rest of her life.

Seinafo admitted to earning at least $40,000 from her job.