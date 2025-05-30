The Second Creek Fire is still torching timber near Plain but has seen minimal growth since late Wednesday.

The blaze is burning on private and federal lands near the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest about eight miles north of Leavenworth.

Officials with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources say the fire has burned about 75 acres since sparking on Monday afternoon.

A Level 1 Fire Advisory is still in effect for residents in the vicinity of Second Creek Road from the intersection of Merry Canyon Road to Forest Service Road 7804.

There are currently about 150 personnel assigned to the blaze under the watch of a Type 3 Incident Management Team.

Fire managers say the fire is 20% contained and is believed to have been human-caused, although its exact source of ignition remains under investigation.