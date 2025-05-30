Burn bans will take effect this weekend.

Chelan, Douglas, and Grant counties are implementing burn bans this Sunday to combat wildfires this summer.

The Chelan County Fire Marshal's Office says Chelan County will ban the burning of all yard debris, including leaves, brush and tree limbs. The ban will remain in effect until Oct. 1.

Chelan County residents must not use exploding targets, incendiary ammo, or fireworks. Taking a vehicle off of a county roadway unless accessing open public lands is also prohibited.

In Douglas County, burning any trash, leaves, straw, stubble, brush logs, or combustible material is not allowed unless you obtain a proper permit first. Permits can be obtained by visiting the district stations. Permits for areas outside the protetion of fire districts can be obtained by the Douglas County Fire Marshal's Office. The ban is in place until Oct 1.

In Grant County, burning any yard debris, household garbage and other materials is prohibited. This ban is in effect until Sep. 30. The State Department of Ecology allows agricultural field burning, or orchard burning, if properly permitted.

Violations of these burn bans may result in a citation and fine.