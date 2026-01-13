Too Drunk to Drive? Blood Alcohol Content Now Just a Fingertip Away With New App

Of course, a disclaimer: you don't want to drink and drive, but if maybe you had a beer or drink a few hours ago, well this might help. How many times have you wondered just what your BAC is? (blood alcohol level).

New Fingertip Device Will Give Your BAC?

We've never heard of anyone owning their own breathlyzer, not even sure they're commercially available to the public. But now, a brand new AI-assisted tech can provide you with a reasonable Blood Alcohol Content level, and perhaps keep you from driving drunk.

A French startup company, Ethylowheel, has recently introduced a new product, called EthyloKey, which uses your fingers to determine your BAC.

According to information released by the company this last week, the device is able to detect ethanol vapors emitted through your skin, basically, alcohol vapors. With a touch of your finger, within minutes, the device (when paired with the APP) will give you one of three reading zones.

Green means a BAC of 0.02 or lower, good. Orange is the iffy zone, 0.02 to 0.08 a 'daganer zone.' And Red? DON'T Drive. It means you are 0.08 or higher, which in most of the US (except Utah) is legally drunk. It will provide over 100 tests on a single charge, and also tracks trends, so you can see what effects alcohol has on you.

Their website has "earlybird" pricing and launch date updates, as it is hitting the market soon, if not already. According to information released and various tech websites, the product will start at about $159.

Again, use caution when drinking, but if this device keeps someone from driving drunk, then it will have accomplished its goal.