The chapter has closed in the case of a shocking child death in Spokane.

Man, Woman, Finally Sentenced in Case

February 10th 31-year-old Aleksandr O. Kurmoyarov was given 22 years in prison for his role in the death of an 8-year-old girl who lived with him and his girlfriend.

The mother, identified as Mandie Miller, received 32 years last week. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office and court proceedings revealed the 8-year-old victim was Miller's niece, and she'd been awarded custody of the girl.

Over a prolonged period of time, the two imprisoned the girl in their Airway Heights home, she was bound and tied to a car seat and a bed for lengthy periods of time. The abuse, starvation and neglect went on until the girl died in September of 2022.

Officials did not release any information as to what led to the abuse.

The Pair Tried to Bury the Girl Out of State

Authorities began to investigate the pair after they had traveled to Mitchell, South Dakota in December of 2022 in an attempt to bury her. The girl had been placed in a casket. However, the funeral home director became suspicious when the pair could not produce any record of the girl's death or other required records. The Director called Mitchell Police, who began to investigate and they were able to trace the pair back to Airway Heights.

They were both arrested and charged in Spokane County.

Kurmoyarov pleaded guilty to 2nd Degree Murder, 2nd Degree Assault and 3 counts of Unlawful Imprisonment, and agreed to testify against Miller.

Both suspects received sentences at or near the highest possible spectrum of punishment.