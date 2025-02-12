Rare–WA Insurance Commissioner Issues Arrest Warrant for Agent

The WA State Insurance Commissioner's Office has released information indicating they've obtained an arrest warrant for a former agent, related to fraud.

The agent is accused of at least 26 counts

WA State Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer says former Seattle insurance agent Edward Hadley is wanted in connection with fraud. January 15th, a bench warrant for his arrest was issued in a Seattle Court, and he's facing at least 9 counts of fraud. According to the Insurance Commissioner's Office:

"Between December 2020 and November 2021, Hadley deposited 21 checks totaling $424,107 made payable to HUB International Northwest LLC (HUB NW) into his personal account, rather than the appropriate business account.

One of Hadley’s business clients switched their earthquake insurance to a different company — Superior Underwriters — and requested copies of the prior policies Hadley had sold them. When he finally provided copies of the previous policies, the new company determined the policies Hadley had purchased had different terms, premiums, and contract and issuance dates, and he had provided falsified proof of coverage documents for their earthquake policies."

11 of the victims in this case said they had not written the checks out to Hadley but to the insurance firm. He then wrote "City B Properties," his business name on the checks and then deposited them into his own account using an ATM.

Hadley apparently withdrew over $276,000 to repay HUB, but it is not known if that money was returned to the clients. Another $147,719 remains unaccounted for.

His insurance license was revoked in 2024, and he has been placed on the WA Insurance Commissioner's Most Wanted List.