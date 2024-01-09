Red Cross Calls National Blood Shortage an “Emergency”

January is National Blood Donor Month, and the Red Cross is hoping to call attention to a critical need for blood. In addition, they've teamed up with the NFL, hoping to increase donations.

The Red Cross is the nation's largest supplier of blood

On Tuesday, the Red Cross released information showing blood donation levels in the US are at their lowest numbers in over 20 years. Bood and platelets are needed, especially for emergency medical procedures and surgeries across the nation.

Between Christmas and New Year's Day, there was a national shortfall of 7,000 units of blood nationally. Donation levels have called about 40 percent, and the Red Cross says COVID rapidly accelerated that rate. However, overall donation levels have been slipping steadily before that.

The Red Cross has teamed with the NFL to spur donation rates. According to the Red Cross:

"Those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in January will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. Terms apply; visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl for more information."

To donate, a person must weigh at least 110 pounds, be at least 17 years of age, and bring either a driver's license or two other pieces of ID with them when they donate. Those under 17 can donate but must have parental permission.

For information about blood drives in WA state and your local area, click here. Just enter your ZIP code and donation events will be listed.