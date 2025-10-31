Vax-Related Biotech Slowdowns Hit WA, Redmond Firm Drops 76 Workers

According to a leading online biotech and medical website, slowdowns in the vaccine, tech, and related biotech industries hit pretty hard from late 2023 through 2024, and now are lingering into 2025.

Redmond, WA company announces layoffs

According to a WARN Alert from WA State Employment Security, the Puget Sound- based company Inventprise will be laying off 76 workers by the end of the year. The company, which has three locations in the region, specializes in creating vaccines airmed at preventing and dealing with pneumococcal disease. These include respiratory conditions such as pneumonia and others.

No specific information was listed as to why the workers were being let go, sources say the company has between 185 and 200 workers.

According to Biospace.com, hundreds of major and smaller biotech, pharma, and related companies are laying off workers, and have been doing so for the last 18 months or more. Inventprise did not comment yet on the layoffs, but many experts say these reductions are related to an overall slowdown of vaccine revenue.

Since COVID, there's been a steady decline in the use of not just COVID vaccines, but vax rates in general. While many people are still getting the flu shot, these rates have slowed enough to affect the financial operations of many of these companies.

You may have noticed an increase in TV ads for Phizer's Paxlovid, which is an oral treatment for COVID. It's an oral treatment that prevents the virus from replicating inside the body. Sources say with sharp declines in COVID vaccine use, Pfizer has accelerated its push to have people utilize Paxlovid.

Some of the more harsh critics say it's a 'mild' backlash against the controversial debate over, and fallout from COVID vaccines during the pandemic.