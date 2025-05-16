Teen Injured After Striking SUV While Riding Minibike

A Grant County teenager has injuries after police say he collided with an SUV while riding a minibike on Thursday afternoon.

Officials with Grant County Fire District No. 5 say the accident happened at around 4 p.m. in the 900 block of North Stratford Road when the 14-year-old boy sideswiped the SUV after apparently leaving the sidewalk and entering the roadway.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene and reportedly found the teen lying on the ground and likely suffering from multiple bone fractures.

The boy was transported via ambulance to a local hospital for treatment, while the driver of the SUV – who has not been identified by police, was unhurt.

Investigators say they've yet to officially determine who was at fault for causing the accident and that the investigation is ongoing.