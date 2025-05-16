Chelan PUD begins inspections on transmission lines next week.

Residents may see a helicopter flying low over high-voltage powerlines starting Monday. Chelan PUD conducts annual routine inspections of over 300 miles of transmission lines every year.

The inspection route will follow transmission lines from Cashmere to Malaga, then up to the Chelan-Manson area. The aircraft will be a grey and white Long Ranger with tail number 902EH.

When the snow melts in a few weeks, inspections will resume from Cashmere to Stevens Pass.

The inspections do depend on good weather conditions, so adverse weather may change the timing of inspections.