May is wildfire awareness month and the Bureau of Land Management is encouraging people to be aware of restrictions now in effect on public lands throughout Washington and Oregon. Warmer, drier weather is forecasted around the Pacific Northwest, contributing to an increase in potential wildfire starts.

Grasses and other fuels dry out quickly in the summer months, making them highly susceptible to catching fire.

There are currently no fire restrictions or closures in Eastern Washington but other restrictions went into effect May 15th. The use of fireworks, exploding targets or metallic targets, steel component ammunition, tracer or incendiary devices, and sky lanterns is now prohibited until the BLM order is lifted this fall.

Get our free mobile app

Fire closures will be enacted for actively burning fires or for areas that burned in the past and remain hazardous.

Fire restrictions can affect activities such as having a campfire, using a chainsaw, smoking, and accessing certain locations by vehicle or on foot.

BLM file photo BLM file photo loading...

BLM estimates show on average, an 87 percent of wildfires nationwide are caused by humans, so restrictions during high fire danger can help decrease the possibility of a new fire start.

Violations may be subject to fines up to $100,000 and/or up to 12 months in jail.. Anyone responsible for starting wildland fires on federal lands can be billed for the cost of fire suppression.

Find more information on BLM Fire and Closure Restrictions

Read More: Wildfire Symposium in Wenatchee

Read More: Wildfire Smoke Protection Requirements for Employers

Wildfire Safety Information From the National Weather Service