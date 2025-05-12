Chelan County has experienced some of the most destructive wildfires in state history. The 2025 wildfire season could be equally devastating

Our Valley Our Future is presenting a symposium next month where experts will discuss the outlook for the wildfire season, the health impacts of wildfires on residents, and ways for people to prepare and protect themselves, their family, and community.

Get our free mobile app

The tentative lineup of presenters include:

Paul Hessburg, senior research ecologist with the Pacific Northwest Research Station based at the Wenatchee Forestry Sciences Laboratory will explain the number of large, severe wildfires and what are the factors that can put people at risk, and destroy or severely damage communities, wildlife habitat and natural resources

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Chief Brian Brett on how severe might this year’s wildfire season be in NCW and depleted resources available to fight wildfires this year.

Washington state has 16 places, including the Wenatchee area, identified as communities overburdened by poor air quality.

University of Washington professor Elizabeth Walker will release her findings to the public for the first time on mapping where populations most impacted by wildfire smoke live, down to the neighborhood in Chelan and Douglas counties.

Dr. Bindu Nayak, co-medical director of health equity at Confluence Health in Wenatchee will talk about how children with pre-existing conditions are being impacted by wildfire smoke in NCW.

A panel discussion will cover how people and neighborhoods should prepare for wildfires, how they can access resources, and,what to do if evacuation or sheltering in place is necessary.

A series of Break-Out Groups will focus on wildfires and a more resilient future

OVOF Wildfire Symposium OVOF Wildfire Symposium loading...

The Symposium sponsors include Thriving Together NCW, the Central Washington Area Health Education Center, Community for the Advancement of Family Education (CAFE), Catholic Charities, and Wenatchee Valley College. Partnering organizations include Cascadia Conservation District and the Chelan County PUD..

The symposium is June 25th, from 10am to 2pm at Wenatchee Valley College.

{The moderator will join Dave Bernstein on KPQ's Agenda program Tuesday at 1pm]