IRS Warns About “Dirty Dozen” Tax Fraud Schemes for 2026, Don’t Get Scammed!

Every tax season, the IRS reports citizens fall prey to fraud and schemes designed to make them think they're going to 'save' on taxes, but instead end up being charged thousands if not more.

The Dirty Dozen Schemes for 2026 Are...

The IRS works with businesses, social media networks and other entities to ensure people do not fall for schemes promising big savings, or deductions that don't exist.

IRS Impersonations via emails or texts (phishing, or smishing). The IRS annually investigated over 600 social medai impersonators in 2025. Never click on or accept unsolicited texts, emails, prompts or QR codes claiming to be from the IRS. Especially those asking you to verify an account or provide personal data to claim a refund. They're spam. AI Enabled Phone Calls or even Social Media Facetime Communications. The IRS will never call you in that manner or reach out via social media. These fake calls are designed to produce the same fraud results as emails and texts. Fake Charities. With seemingly growing numbers of emergency events and people asking for donations for various causes, hundreds of them are trying to woo money from taxpayers. The IRS says one of the best defenses is to check the charitie's tax-exempt number and see if they are legit. Bogus Social Media or Online Tax Advice. Many of these are slick, 'real looking' social media ads, complete with videos, on how to utilize a company's "tax advice" to save thousands. They are fraudsters most of the time, and most legitimate tax advice pros do NOT utilize these types of advertising. ID Theft Involving IRS Accounts, especially Refund Deposit. Unless you are using a trusted, verified tax professional service, never use any suspect third-party source to help set up an IRS account or method of depositiing your refund. These third party companies are often scams, and sometimes your refund goes to them and disappears. Abusive undistributed long-term capital gains claims, This involves what's called form 2439 and has to do with people using this form to try to get tax breaks when they don't actually have any eligible claims. Bogus “Self-Employment Tax Credit” promotion. this year, they are seeing an explosion of a fake promotion that tries to convince people they can get extra self employment tax breaks. Even people who are not self-employed. Ghost Tax Preparation Individuals. Never sign a blank or incomplete tax form. If a tax preparer refuses to sign forms, or cannot provide what's called a PTIN, or Preparer Tax Information Number (legally required) they're probably a scammer. Non-cash charitable contribution schemes. The IRS is seeing an increase in people overinflating the value of goods, services and items donated for charity. For example, if someone donates old furniture, and claims it's worth thousands of dollars when clearly it's not, that's fraud. Spear-phishing and malware campaigns targeting tax professionals. This is fraud, similar to items 1 and 2, aimed at tax preparation professionals. The URS urges them to strengthen cyber-security, and exercise the same caution as regular citizens. Overstated withholding schemes (fabricated wage/withholding data) Some people try to increase their ability to deduct, or witholdings, on their tax forms, reducing their tax burders much lower than they are qualified for. Aggressive or misleading Offer in Compromise marketing. Those ads we hear on the radio or TV about "owe the IRS Money? take advantage of our relief program..." Officials say there are many fraudulent services claiming to be able to help settle tax debts, but they end up charging people money, and often using their personal data when they sign up to steal from them. Consult multiple sources before engaging in any of these relief services.

Be CAREFUL this tax season, and don't fall victim to The Dirty Dozen!