15-Time Convicted Felon Behind Massive $100K Yakima County Theft Ring

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office reported Friday (January 30) they and multiple other agencies have broken up a massive theft ring.

Officials say It's One Of the Biggest in County History

Over the last two weeks, following investigations into multiple stolen property reports, Investigators served warrants at multiple locations and came across a shocking collection of stolen goods.

A storage unit at a facility near 16th. and West Washington, and a residence in the 1200 block of Spruce Street in Yakima turned up the stolen items. According to the YSCO, the amount of stolen goods included:

"...a stolen gun safe, 21 firearms, a large amount of processed marijuana, several motorcycles, two stolen four-wheelers, stolen lawn equipment including a brush hog and two riding mowers, several thousand dollars in tools, four vehicles, and hundreds of other items of value that are still believed to be stolen from around Yakima County."

They also located stolen firefighting equipment, which has now been determined to have been stolen from Mascon County fire districts.

Officials said two suspects, one of them a 15-time convicted felon, are in custody. Many victims may not know they had items stolen, Deputies say many of the break-ins occured in buildings and vacation homes in the White and Chinook Pass areas.

Apparently the suspects believed they could steal numerous items in that region because the homes are not always occupied. The rough estimated value of the stolen goods so far it at $100,000.

The YCSO says anyone who believes they may have been a victim should contact the YSCO at 509-574-2500 ext. 0 to set up an appointment to view the stolen items, and determine if any of them are theirs.

The investigation continues.