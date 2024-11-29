The Top 10 Causes of Death in Washington State

For the majority of my life, I always felt that Cancer would be my ticket to the great unknown.

It might sound morose, but at least for me, talking about it, and in ways, joking about it, helps make it less scary.

Looking at my family history, many of them "tied" their battle to Cancer.

(I don't say lost because it's not like Cancer won; if the person isn't around, then neither is the Cancer, so if nothing else, the battle was fought to a stand-still).

Thanks to the late great Norm MacDonald for pointing that fact out.

Then I got a job as a phlebotomist and courier at a medical lab.

You'd think my opinion on ways to die would change, especially seeing how many blood tests are done and for what. And my opinion did change.

I no longer expected to die of Cancer but of a car wreck.

Driving for that lab as a courier for around 13 years, I lost track of how many close calls I had on the road.



Thankfully, I only had one road accident (t-boned at an intersection) during my time for that job, and now that I'm only doing my main job of radio broadcasting and writing, my mind has flipped back to the possibility of a cancer diagnosis.

Then, I stumbled upon the CDC's statistics on the top causes of death in Washington.

Does it help ease my mind? Check out the top 10 and see for yourself.

No one is getting out of this life alive. No matter how it happens or when it happens, it will happen.

Spend your days as best as possible, be nice, have fun, and have love in your heart (easier said than done, but it's worth trying).

