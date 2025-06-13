13 Inappropriate T-Shirts For A Washington Dad This Father’s Day!

Father's Day is right around the corner, and when many people think of a gift for dad, the standard 'Tie' comes to mind. Don't do that; a tie is just a noose with a design when you think about it. But if you must get him clothing, get him a shirt that he'll wear with pride, an inappropriate shirt! We have quite a few to check out below.

How A Shirt Can Change Everything For A Man?

I've written about my own father numerous times. If you've not caught one of my other articles that included him, here are a couple of things of note:

His favorite color is orange.

His main hobby is recycling aluminum cans.

He had a health scare a few years ago.

Before his health scare, my brother and I got him (for Father's Day) an orange t-shirt from Amazon, but it wasn't just any ordinary shirt; it had a fun design to make it look like he was an inmate from a prison.

orange t-shirt, white background. Amazon loading...

It had a fake prison name on the back, inmate number, and so on. Looked legit. The comical thought was, as he was riding his bike along the Greenway Path between Naches and Yakima, Washington, as he picked up the discarded pop cans, people would see him in his orange 'INMATE' shirt and leave him alone. We all had a good chuckle, and from what he told me, it did work.

READ MORE: 25 Life Tips From Mom's of Yakima, Washington

After his health scare, I accompanied him to a doctor's appointment, where he was wearing that same shirt.

As he was getting weighed, another patient (who was elderly) came out of a room, saw his shirt, and immediately took several steps back and clenched her purse. My dad laughed (not helping the inmate look that he had), whereas I explained to the lady how it was just a shirt and he was harmless. Thankfully, she got a good laugh, too. A nervous laugh, but still a laugh.

Best Father's Day shirt I ever got him… but then again, the "Pull Out Game" shirt below might have to be this year's gift and possibly a new best shirt.

Completely Inappropriate Father's Day Tees Gallery Credit: Nessmania



Giphy.com

What are you getting your dad for Father's Day? One of the shirts above, maybe one of the gifts below? Tap the App and let us know.

9 Awesome Father's Day Gifts for Under $100