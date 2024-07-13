The Top 3 Dream Jobs For Washingtonians

We now know that Washingtonians want to be a chocolatier!

Just think, we could be living “in a world of pure imagination. Take a look, and you’ll see in your imagination.”

Did Jay Inslee say that? NO, the late, great Gene Wilder did when he portrayed the great chocolatier Willy Wonka!

That job title is one of the most envied in Washington, according to a new survey by HostingAdvice.com.



Giphy.com

Polling 3,000 people from all walks of life, when offered the choice of their dream job, the delicious possibilities of the culinary world was the top pick!

With so many episodes of “Real or Cake” that inhabit the world, who would blame them for wanting to trade in the hustle and bustle of the 9 to 5 job to become the ultimate candy man?

Several careers were offered in the survey, including:

Craft Brewer

Social Media Influencer

Environmental Scientist

Winemaker/Vineyard Manager

Adventure Tour Guide

Luxury Real Estate Agent

Video Game Developer

The runner-ups to being a chocolatier were quite a different career path than from a life in the kitchen.

The 2nd most popular choice was a wildlife photographer, followed by a marine biologist.



Giphy.com

To check out the full dream career breakdown and what other states want, click here.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: See 50 remote jobs that can pay well

Beware of These 50 Jobs That Might Vanish in the Next 50 Years

TRENDING NOW: