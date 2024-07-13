The Top 3 Dream Jobs For Washingtonians
We now know that Washingtonians want to be a chocolatier!
Just think, we could be living “in a world of pure imagination. Take a look, and you’ll see in your imagination.”
Did Jay Inslee say that? NO, the late, great Gene Wilder did when he portrayed the great chocolatier Willy Wonka!
That job title is one of the most envied in Washington, according to a new survey by HostingAdvice.com.
Polling 3,000 people from all walks of life, when offered the choice of their dream job, the delicious possibilities of the culinary world was the top pick!
With so many episodes of “Real or Cake” that inhabit the world, who would blame them for wanting to trade in the hustle and bustle of the 9 to 5 job to become the ultimate candy man?
Several careers were offered in the survey, including:
- Craft Brewer
- Social Media Influencer
- Environmental Scientist
- Winemaker/Vineyard Manager
- Adventure Tour Guide
- Luxury Real Estate Agent
- Video Game Developer
The runner-ups to being a chocolatier were quite a different career path than from a life in the kitchen.
The 2nd most popular choice was a wildlife photographer, followed by a marine biologist.
To check out the full dream career breakdown and what other states want, click here.