Wenatchee Accepting Applications for Community Art Support Grant

The City of Wenatchee is now accepting applications for its Community Art Support Grant.

According to a press release, this long-running initiative is "small but meaningful." The city makes a point of setting aside funds for the commission of "art programs and projects." These funds are generated through municipal construction projects - a mechanism known as the 1% for Art Fund.

It used to be that grant monies were only available to select entities, as in nonprofits, advocacy groups, arts organizations, etc. Lone humans were not eligible. That has changed, according to newfangled recreation coordinator Catie Hoffman.

"Our parks board changed the rules this year," Hoffman says. "As long as it's a community-based artist - someone from here in the Wenatchee area, within Wenatchee, doing the work in Wenatchee - they're welcome to apply. Organizations can too."

Qualifying applicants have a window of 10 months - February to December. The press release stipulates that, "Events/programs/projects must be completed and completion reports and reimbursement request must be submitted by December 8th, 2025."

In years past, the city was keenly interested in workshops tailored to children. No longer is the project monolithically child-focused.

"At this point," Hoffman says, "I think it'd be great if it were just something that benefited the community in general. There's obviously a lot of opportunities for art with kiddos, but the hope of the parks board is to expand that a little bit more - just have it be anything that's promoting art for anyone, of any age group."

Applicants are advised to move quickly - the deadline is Jan. 31 - and manage their expectations. The city has precious little money to spare: $1,000. Mind you, that sum represents the totality of arts funding. It's not as though individual projects are funded to the tune of $1,000.

But as Hoffman rightly points out, every little bit helps: "Even it's a $100 speaker fee or something, I would still encourage people to apply to see if they can get assistance to cover that."

Click here to access the application.