Shasta is a 3 & 1/2 year-old Pitbull mix girl who’s full of energy and love. She knows some commands like sit, shake, other paw, lay down, and sit pretty, and is eager to learn more and wants to please.

Shasta loves playing with toys, especially tennis balls so she is always up for a game of toss. She can be a little shy at first, but warms up quickly to new friends.

If you are looking for a playful and loyal companion, Shasta is your girl.

SHASTA

Breed: Pit Bull / Terrier Mix

Age: 3 years

Sex: Female

Animal ID: WVHS-A-26619

To meet Shasta or consider adopting her, the WVHS shelter is open daily, 12:30pm - 5:30pm except for Wednesday by appoinment only.

Here is a gallery of the adoptable dogs available today at WVHS Shelter located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. in Wenatchee 509-662-9577