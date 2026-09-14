Team Okanogan Animal Rescue (TOAR) will host its annual Rescue Rocks benefit auction this Saturday, September 19, from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the Leavenworth Festhalle.

It's TOAR's only in-person fundraiser of the year, and proceeds will aid the recovery from recent wildfires across Eastern Washington. The Sinlahekin and Kaiser Canyon wildfires left families struggling to cover basic pet care, and Rescue Rocks funding will go directly toward emergency veterinary support, spay/neuter services, and pet food assistance for those hit hardest.

"Families in Eastern Washington have faced many challenges due to the recent fires," said Jill Servais, president of TOAR. "Funds raised at Rescue Rocks will help TOAR meet immediate needs while continuing to provide long-term support to families and their pets." The evening features live music from THE AFTERPARTY, Seattle's premier live event band, along with catered food, signature drinks, and a live auction stocked with one-of-a-kind experiences and items, including:

An autographed, framed Seahawks jersey from Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Image provided: TOAR Image provided: TOAR

A private yacht cruise for 10 on Lake Washington

Image provided: TOAR Image provided: TOAR

A Mt. Rainier photograph by internationally recognized Cle Elum-based photographer Alex Bogaard

Image provided: TOAR Image provided: TOAR

An autographed, framed Mariners jersey from Julio Rodríguez

A Seattle Kraken package including a Zamboni ride during a game

Tickets to Cabe B's Grape Picking & Stomping Festival

Paragliding courses in Cashmere, WA

Sleeping Lasy Resort Stay

Wenatchee Golf & Country Club Foursome and Garlini's Gift Certificate

and many other local NCW experiences

A silent auction will run alongside the live event and is open to remote bidders, so supporters can participate online.

Get our free mobile app

Rescue Rocks proceeds also support TOAR's broader programs, including BIG FIX 6.0, a free four-day spay/neuter clinic running October 29–November 1 at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds. Held in partnership with Greater Good Charities, the clinic will provide free spay/neuter surgeries, vaccinations, and microchipping services for more than 1,000 animals from across Washington.

Rescue Rocks is presented by Paw Arty, with support from Cascade Auto Center, Firehouse Pet Shop, MacDonald-Miller, and Kaserne Cellars. Tickets are $100.00. Full event details are available at www.toarwa.org/rescuerocks.

According to a new release, TOAR has served nearly 6,000 animals, distributed 428,000 pounds of pet food and supplies, and helped support more than 1,500 families to date, throughout Eastern Washington.

Team Okanogan Animal Rescue (TOAR) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and was founded in 2022 to support pets and families in Okanogan County, where there are no publicly funded animal shelters. Through free spay/neuter and vaccination clinics, pet food distribution, community cat trap-neuter-return (TNR) programs, emergency veterinary assistance, and animal transfer services, TOAR works to keep pets healthy and in their homes.