There’s a pride that comes with having a nice yard. The feeling of achievement knowing that it’s nice, landscaped to your heart's content, and now you get to sit back and just relax and bask in a job well done. Until you see one of these 5 annoying types of weeds that are common in Washington. That list is below.

My Yard Is Nice, Not Perfect, But Nice

I don’t have a green thumb, and I’ve been accused of killing a cactus by overwatering it. And even though those things are (probably) true, I do my best to keep things looking good around my home.

green grass, pavement. tsm/Timmy! loading...

I mow my yard, “weed whack” (or as it’s more appropriate to say nowadays, ‘EDGE’) it, and I make it look nice. But I get weeds.

Is it due to overwatering it? Is it due to under-watering it? Do I have a vindictive neighbor (probably)? I’ve gotten the weed killer stuff and used it on my yard: the liquid spray and the chemical spread. And that can work, but not always.

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I’ve even ripped the weeds up by hand, making sure to get the roots! But sometimes that just leaves me with a patchwork of dirt spots in my yard. So what can you do?

Know Your Enemy!

Check out these 5 annoying types of weeds that are found throughout Washington. Know them, so you can better combat them, and keep your yard beautiful all summer long.

READ MORE: Get Your Backyard Ready For Some Summer Fun With These Tips!

5 Annoying Washington State Weed Types That’ll Destroy Your Yard Are you a homeowner in the state of Washington? Take a look at this guide to discover which types of weeds can wreak havoc on your yard and how to school them. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals