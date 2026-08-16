If you’re sick of people (like many of us are), maybe you just need a change of pace. And with that pace could come a new place, like these 9 tiny towns in Washington where they’re so small, people tend to have tumbleweeds as pets. Catch our list below.

Naches, Not The Smallest Town.

I grew up (and still live) in Central Washington. The first 21 years of my life were spent in a tiny town called Naches, home of the Rangers.

Naches, Washington Ranger Sign - 1 reader board, tree, power lines, building, grass

Our town was so small, the welcome and now leaving signs were on the same post. It was so small that we once used our microwave, and I swear the street lights started to dim.

Our town was so small, for many years we only had ONE stoplight. And when they did add a 2nd one, it was a town event. And after a while, they got annoyed with it wasting the power (I assume), so they got rid of it and just used the stop signs. Don’t believe me?

August of 2013, according to the street view of Google Maps!

Google Maps buildings streets, blue skies, sun.

And June of 2023... good bye light.

Google Maps streets, buildings, blue sky.

There are great things about living in a small town. You know most everyone in town. Walking or biking to anything and everything is very doable. And when it comes down to it, it’s just more laid-back and nicer.

READ MORE: Remember These Summer Toys?

If you want to move to an even smaller town than Naches, to a place where the census taker can just use his fingers, check out one of these tiny Washington towns.