The Average Homebuyer in Washington is How Old?

When I read this information, I realized how truly lucky and great timing my wife and I are when it came to buying our house. It is no surprise that it is getting harder and harder for people to buy a house and create the 'home' that so many long for.

I was 31 and my wife was 28 when we were married, and within 2 weeks, we were purchasing our home. The realtor kept commenting how it was a great starter house, and I laughed, 'Moving is hard, this is my forever home.'

house for sale sign Canva loading...

Thirteen years later, and looking at the prices of houses and the economy, I didn't realize how correct I probably was back then.

Although with the latest information from the National Association of Realtors, I'm ahead of the game when it comes to buying a home.

Washington State Homebuyer Age Jumps Significantly

NAR reports that the median age of a Washington state homebuyer is 56, which is up from 49 just a couple of years ago. I was also ahead of the game when I bought the house, with first-time homebuyers averaging 38 years old, up from 35 in 2023.

Or was I?

READ MORE: The Washington City With The Highest Property Crime Rate...

Looking Into The Past Of Washington State Homebuyers

Digging deeper into the National Association of Realtors, I was right on point in 2013, as the average age was 31.

Because of the cost of living, housing prices, and the working wages, the average homebuyer has increased by 25 years of age in less than 13 years' time.

Get our free mobile app

My jaw drops when I hear how much my friends are paying for rent compared to a monthly mortgage payment. For those that are struggling and have that homeownership goal, don't give up on it, no matter how hard it may be.



LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family Stacker collected 2023 data from Niche to compile a list of the top 100 cities to raise a family, based on school systems, crime rates, and more. Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman



