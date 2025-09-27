A new scam is making the rounds via social media, targeting new parents and offering baby necessities. These posts have been popping up in several pages and groups all around the Pacific Northwest, and hopeful parents seeing a glimpse of help and relief are being left confused, frustrated, and in some situations, scammed.

Popping up in different marketplaces and community groups throughout social media have been posts offering “Baby Essentials Giveaway!” claiming to be from a company, Aid For Moms (which, to the best of my searching, does not exist), and many social media users warning of the scam.

The posts offer free help with baby or financial needs, and provide a link for you to click on, offering the hopeful reward of $400 worth of baby supplies a month.

When you sign up, it asks for your name and email. For the most part, this can seem pretty harmless, but that is when your information gets sold, and you start getting bombarded with spam, hidden within the possibility for malware and internet bugs that can cause a big headache if you’re not careful.

How To Safeguard Yourself From Scams In The Pacific Northwest

The old adage, “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.” Don’t give out your information unless you are absolutely sure who you’re giving it to and for what reasons.

When in doubt, delete the message or hang up the phone.



Parenting Help In Washington State

There are several programs in Washington to help out with new mothers, including WIC (Women, Infants, and Children Nutrition Program), PWA (Pregnant Women Assistance), Perinatal Support Washington, and Help Me Grow Washington.

