The holiday season is wearing everyone down (and we’re still a ways away from the big day), and I’m finding it’s hard to keep the festive spirit up, and I know I’m not alone, but I might have some photos that can change all that below.

Last Year’s Holiday Hounds

Last year, I wrote an article, Holiday Hounds, to help you get into the festive spirit. When I found all the photos of adorable dogs and puppies in holiday and Christmas settings, I had no idea of the impact I was creating.

cats at christmas time via Unsplash loading...

I received so many App messages from Washington and throughout the Pacific Northwest, not only thanking us, but also sharing their holiday pets' pictures.

I read stories from our audience talking about their struggles with seasonal depression or the loss of their pets, and how the holidays just didn’t feel the same, and how seeing the collection of dogs decked out with Christmas spirit really helped.

READ MORE: 30 Photos of 'Holiday Hounds' To Bark Away The Christmas Blues

I’m hoping that this fun collection of Christmas Cat photos can do the same.

The Cats In My Life

I’m more of a dog person, but I’ve owned my fair share of cats in my life, or I should say cats have owned me a time or two or three (actually four). Figaro, Rayne, Tink and Shadow.

4 cats Figaro, Rayne, Tink, Shadow - tsm/Timmy! loading...

I could tell you all about their lives and how they chose me, but those are stories for another time. Now let’s get to the fun and festive Christmas cat photos.

Get our free mobile app