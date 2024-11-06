Washington state has a great rep with travelers, sightsee'ers (not a real word), and people looking for a new place to move.I often see people asking for advice on Reddit about which city they should move to here in Washington, and I expect most of them think we'll respond back with "Seattle" or "Spokane."

HA!

They would be completely wrong, of course, because The Evergreen State has so much more to offer than those 2 big (yet cool) cities.

The real living begins outside the city limits, among the pine and spruce trees, along the outskirts of hilly towns and quirky hotspots for unexpected fun. I would personally recommend living in a small town that it close enough of a drive to the big city--without all the city traffic.

Washington's Biggest Cities Do Have a Lot to Offer, BUT.....

Sitting in Seattle traffic is one of my life's greatest pet peeves, so the last thing I'd tell you to do is live there. I would, however, strongly recommend you visit The Emerald City and The Lilac City as much as possible because there are so many fun things to do that you CANNOT do in a small town.

You won't get to attend major sports games like the Seattle Kraken, Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Storm, Seattle Sounders, and the Seattle Mariners.

You won't get to attend one of the biggest sports festivals in America, nay, the world, like the Hoopsfest 3-on-3 street basketball tournament in Spokane.

But you WILL get to experience the other fun festivals, nightlife, culture, dining, outdoor activities, and agri-tourism that the rest of Washington has to offer!

Bellingham WA Bellingham, Washington, Canva loading...

10 Most Fun Small-Town Cities in WA State

(Please note: The "fun" on this list is subjective!)

Leavenworth: You can visit anytime, but if you're lucky, the best time to go is during Oktoberfest and Christmas . This town is fun because you get a Bavarian-feel plus you can do some nearby hiking, skiing, and pampering.

Roslyn: Ah, this town is not just fun because the hit TV show, Northern Exposure, was highlighted here and you'll see the famous murals, it's also home of The Brick Saloon (which happens to allegedly be haunted).

Port Townsend: This small town is fun to visit because for one thing, it has a Victorian-era feel , but also because it's filled with history. It also has gorgeous parks, museums, art, and shopping to do!

Friday Harbor: Lounge a bit, relax, and unwind as you explore the San Juan Islands . You might even spot a whale or three . BYOB (bring your own boat).

Vancouver: You're just a hop, skip, and a jump away from Portland, Oregon , yet far enough to avoid the heavy traffic. That's a win-win in my book!

Ellensburg: It's a party city, not just because it's the home of Central Washington University , but also because the Ellensburg Rodeo is life! The fun lies in the downtown area . You're not too far a drive from Yakima (about half an hour away).

Lake Chelan: If you want to get away from it all and have friends with boats (or your own), this is the place to let loose and have some fun on the water !

Selah: This sunny town is THE best place for kids to grab treats (and a few tricks) on Halloween because the entire Main Street gets transformed into a place loaded with local mom & pop businesses that pass out candy! It's really fun to people watch on Halloween because they don't mess around with the dressing up in the best costumes in this town!

Bellingham: It has a reputation for churning out some of the most hippies, but this town is a lovely place to visit! They have a fun vibe and is family-friendly to boot.

Packwood: Twice a year, you can find two of the biggest flea markets in the whole state of Washington: one on Memorial Day Weekend and another during Labor Day Weekend. It gets PACKED, pun intended. This small town is also a great place to load up on gas and stretch your legs on your way to great skiing or camping.

