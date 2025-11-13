A Warden man is in custody for allegedly trying to steal a train.

Police Respond to Trespassing Call

Warden Police officers responded around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday to a report of trespassing at an agricultural facility in the 1800 block of W. 1st Street in Warden.

Suspect Accused of Entering Locomotive

When officers arrived, they learned a man had climbed into a locomotive, released the brakes, and attempted to move the train.

Foot Chase Through Warden

Police say employees confronted the man, 40-year-old John McKernan Vasquez, but he ran from the scene. Officers found him nearby, but he fled again, prompting a foot chase of more than a mile.

Charges and Booking Details

Police found him hiding in the brush and took him into custody. McKernan Vasques was booked in Grant County Jail on suspicion of attempted theft, attempted assault, criminal trespass, obstructing law enforcement and an outstanding warrant.