It’s a rough road out there, but sometimes the places where we take a rest, where we let our guard down, can be even rougher, especially at these ‘Most Dangerous’ truck stops in the Pacific Northwest.

Staying Safe at Truck Stops in the Pacific Northwest

I’m a firm believer that if you go looking for trouble, you’ll find it. To that point, I HOPE that the opposite is true; if you stay out of it and don’t go looking for trouble, you’ll be in the clear. Sadly, that’s not always the case.

semi trucks lined up in a parking lot. Alex Kalinin via Unsplah loading...

My Experience Driving Across Washington for 13 Years

I drove for a living as a medical courier for 13 years, traveling all across Washington state every day, visiting hospitals, nursing homes, medical facilities, and medical testing laboratories for work. In my travels, I’ve learned which places I felt more comfortable visiting and others that I decided to just keep driving past.

rest area with only one light on. Doors wide open. David Knox via Unsplash loading...

BUT, on times where I had no choice but to stop (fuel or bathroom reasons), I stopped, kept my guard up, and went on my way. Luckily, I was fine. I hope that everyone who does drive for a living, when you do take a break and pull into any area for a rest, you are safe and get the rest you need.

Dangerous Truck Stops in Washington and Oregon

Driving for a living is a tough job! Be careful out there on the road, and maybe keep your guard up at these locations.

