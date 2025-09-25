With the Seattle Mariners clinching their spot in the postseason by nabbing the American League Wild Card spot, some are saying it’s luck, some are saying it’s this team’s skill finally paying off, and some are giving major credit to retired Ichiro Suzuki and his heartfelt message to the team to “Seize the moment”. Others like myself are thinking their growing success might be the act of something a little more paranormal.

Could a curse of good fortune be paying off for the Seattle Mariners? Let’s talk about it.

baseball field Sung Shin via Unsplash loading...

I’m not a huge sports fan. I don’t know the ins and outs and all the facts and stats of the teams. In fact, when I do watch, it’s for the same reason I watch NASCAR and the Kentucky Derby… for the wrecks. But I do know my paranormal and conspiracy theory stuff, so when my friend was telling me about the Mariner’s Witch, I paid attention.

This all started with a horrible losing streak for the Mariners, a fan who had an extra $16, and an Etsy witch who could hopefully change it all.

The story goes that M’s fan Steven Blackburn announced to the world on social media that he had purchased a ‘curse-lifting spell from an Etsy shop’.



Giphy.com

The thing you know, the Mariners beat the pants off the Atlanta Braves, and that started the change. The Etsy Witch phenomenon started catching fire, with many people talking about it and giving it positive energy (which, for anyone who knows about spells, the spells are all about energy) throughout Seattle and beyond.

What Was The Original Seattle Mariners Curse?

I’ve heard of a few curses dealing with the PNW’s favorite Baseball team to be disappointed by, but the main one that keeps popping up deals with their original logo, the Trident shown upside-down, making the letter M. Even though that’s clever marketing, in Greek mythology, the Trident, a symbol of Poseidon, god of the sea, when pointed downwards symbolized bad luck and death.

Let’s just hope a $15.99 Etsy purchase does its full job and lifts the curse, letting the Mariners FINALLY get a World Series Championship, I mean, they’ve only been in the game since 1977, it’s about time.

Seattle Mariners Logo History