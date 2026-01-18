What are the jobs that many people won’t do, no matter how much money is offered? We have that list below. But what would it take for you to do that job? As you scroll and see the different kinds of work, think to yourself, how much it’d cost for you to do these dirty deeds?

Beggars Can Be Choosers When it Comes to Work?

We all know a person who is out of work right now. Being in that situation is tough, and lately it seems like the number of people needing to work outnumbers the jobs available. At least when it comes to the jobs that people wouldn’t mind doing.

row of porta potties. Trees and blue purple sky. Julien Maculan via Unsplash loading...

I’m not the right person to ask for what kind of work they would do for a paycheck. My mentality is that if it’s not hurting anyone, it needs to get done, and if I’m paid, I’ll do my best. That work ethic was hammered into me when I was 13, working in the orchards picking up brush and changing water for my grandfather during summer break.

Even in my adulthood, there was a several-year period where I juggled several part-time jobs and one full-time job at the same time. I was fortunate enough that each job was drastically different, so I didn’t really get burned out.



Giphy.com

While living in Central Washington and between working in radio, working at a fruit stand, renting people movies at Hollywood Video (RIP), and being a delivery driver for a medical lab, I wore many different hats, sometimes in the same day. Is there a job I won’t do? Probably not, but if there is, it’d be on this list.

READ MORE: What Are The Most Desirable Jobs In Washington? Check Out Our List.

The 10 Jobs Most People Wouldn't Do For Any Amount of Money



Giphy.com

Which of these jobs would you do? How much would you need to be paid? Which job do you think SHOULD be on this list? Tap the App and let us know.

Get our free mobile app