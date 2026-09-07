How good a driver are you? If you ask yourself, odds are that you think you’re better than almost every other person behind the wheel. Even if your driving record begs to differ. But are we that arrogant when we’re behind the wheel? A new study says we are, and we’ll discuss that below.

Driving Across Washington For A Living

I spent 13 years of my working life behind the wheel, driving all across Washington State.

tsm/Timmy! Angry man looking in a car mirror

From Yakima to the Tri-Cities, then heading back all the way up to Ellensburg and Seattle. That was the standard route, although sometimes I saw my days and nights take me to Vantage and Spokane, or Goldendale towards Oregon.

I’ve seen so many good drivers and bad drivers. I've had a lot of experience on the road, and I do think I'm a pretty good driver. Apparently, I'm not the only one.

Results from a recent survey from Signs.com, 82% of Americans think they are better drivers than you! But that’s not the only thing their survey found.

96% agreed that road signs are important, but 40% of them ignore them at times.

Over 30% of Americans have developed sign blindness because there are so many of them everywhere that they blend into the background.



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Half of the survey takers believe that some signs are there for liability reasons, and so they are ignored.

READ MORE: Our Driving Habits Are Slowly Killing Us!

The biggest takeaway from their findings (for me) is how many people think they’re great drivers, and when you have that type of delusion, you tend to start believing what you’re selling, which leads to overconfidence, which leads to riskier driving, which leads to more wrecks on the road.



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Check out the full study at Signs.com, and when you’re behind the wheel, slow down, pay attention, and get to your destination safely.

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