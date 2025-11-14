There are several tips out there on the dangers that come with the fall season, but a wise man once said, "common sense is hardly ever common", so we're taking the opportunity to help remind people once again some of the basic dos and don'ts for this time of year. We have some great tips below.

A Friendly Reminder For Our Local Emergency Services

"As the leaves change and temperatures drop, here are some reminders to help keep your family safe this fall."

- Yakima Valley Emergency Management Facebook Page.

leaves on the ground next to a bush SK Strannik via Unsplash loading...

That was the message that popped up recently on my Facebook feed while I was scrolling, and it caused me to stop and read carefully. Mainly because I've heard all about the dangers of the wintertime, but not the Fall. Fall is filled with leaves changing colors, a little bit more rain, candy from Halloween, and Turkey from Thanksgiving. What dangers do I need to be warned of?

Some Timely Tips About Fall Safety in Washington

The first topic addressed was staying warm and heating your home. I know about the dangers a space heater can bring (sadly, some of my relatives experienced it firsthand), but I didn't even think about your house's Chimney.

Inspect your furnace, fireplace, woodstove, and Chimney before using them. Many have sat untouched all year; get them checked so you don't have a problem.

Keep space heaters a few feet (at least 3) away from anything that can catch on fire, and NEVER use an extension cord to power them.

Don't leave heat sources (such as heaters, candles, open flames) alone and unattended.

space heater Donald Teel via Unsplash loading...

The 2nd Safety topic was about your outdoor area. It mainly dealt with cleaning up yard waste and properly disposing of it.

Gutter Check! I know it can be a pain, but definitely check and clean out your gutters. Keeping them free of debris and working properly can help keep your home's foundation better longer, which can save you big time in repairs.

Yard Waste Burning. We seem to always be in a 'Burn Ban' here in the Yakima Valley, but wherever you may live in Washington or the great Pacific Northwest, make sure you follow your local burning rules and laws. Also, plan ahead, don't do it on a windy day, and be ready in case of an emergency.

pile of leaves on fire Chalaphan Mathong via Unsplash loading...

The 3rd and far from final Fall Safety Topic addressed was road safety. Slow Down! Be aware of your surroundings. Normal road safety, but in the Fall, it gets bumped up a notch because of the following:

Getting darker earlier, while children are still out and about.

Bad weather, lots of rain, and fog.

Wet leaves on the road. When they're wet, they can get slimy and become very, very slick. Be careful driving AND walking.

leaves in a puddle of water during the rain. Hannah Domsic via Unsplash loading...

What tips do you recommend or are always top of mind during the Fall Months? Tap the App and share them with us.

Get our free mobile app

The Real 11 Essentials No Washington Resident Can Live Without Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby