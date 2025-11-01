Be in the know before you go out driving, especially with the weather turning miserable (for traveling) soon. Especially with Freezing Fog!

Bad Weather Is Coming In Washington, Don't Do What I Did

I woke up this morning, and it was the first morning where I had to make the all-important decision: do I scrape my windshield, sit in my car while it warms up and thaws out, or take off and drive really slowly as my car defrosts while I’m on my way to work?

I do not recommend doing the 3rd option, even though I’m sure we’ve all done it a time or two in our lives. While I was heading to work (yes, I chose option 3), it dawned on me that the similarities between driving in freezing fog and what I was going through were.

Everything is white out.

Visibility isn’t the best.

I’m only 90% sure I have my car’s heating systems set up correctly.

Then I stumbled upon these 5 driving tips, and felt I should share them with all of you, so that we all can be a little smarter, and a whole lot safer when we’re out on the road in less than ideal situations that the weather will be bringing to us.

5 Driving Tips for Washington Winter Freezing Fog



Sure, some of these tips are common sense, but a wise man once said, ‘Common Sense is hardly ever common.’

What other tips should we add to this list? What extra steps do you take before you get behind the steering wheel when it’s cold and icy out in Washington? Tap the App and send a message letting us know.

