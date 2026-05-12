It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a green fireball? Maybe something carrying a Superman to Earth? Maybe the green is kryptonite? UFO or common meteor, either way, it was weird, flying over the Pacific Northwest skies, and there was video captured of it! Check it out below.

Green Skies Near The Emerald City

It’s been a busy past couple of weeks around Seattle, with reports of ‘green fireballs’ traveling through the sky. When the shooting stars we watch for in the night sky come this close, it gets a little unnerving.

shooting star. Matt Wang via Unsplash loading...

A sky camera of John Storbeck of Camano Island, Washington, got some great footage of a green fireball shooting over the northwest sky just after midnight on April 29th.

READ MORE: How To Report A UFO Sighting In Washington

Reported by NBC’s King 5 news, several other reports from all over the PNW around the same time were reported to the American Meteor Society. Check the video out below.

Well, we must be in a busy season, because a 2nd fireball was just caught a few days ago on May 5th, with cameras at the Washington State Capitol Campus capturing footage at 12:15 am, Tuesday morning, over the Olympian skies.

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Whether it was the same fireball or a different one, a video was captured over the skies of Spokane and reported. Check out that video below.

For fans of the fantastical, do you think the more rapid fireballs coming to Earth are a ‘sign of things to come’ or just a fun Solar Storm? Tap The App and let us know your thoughts.

LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings For each state, we’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight , and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you're out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings. Gallery Credit: Nicole Caldwell & Matt Albasi

UFO Pics Released By the U.S. Government