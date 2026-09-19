Did you know there’s a certain insect that is ONLY in Washington? Out of the entire planet, it has survived right here in our corner of the globe, and it needs our help. And that's the Hatch’s Click Beetle.

How I Discovered This Rare Bug

I asked our audience earlier this week about things that seem frightening but are totally harmless. We received a wide variety of responses, and many people agreed with my answer. Earwigs and other BUGS!

Photo by James Wainscoat on Unsplash green and orange flower buds

While talking to one of our listeners about our mutual fear/hatred/disgust of Earwigs, I was informed of the Beetle that only lives here in the Evergreen State, Puget Sound, to narrow it down further.

A Click Beetle Only In Washington

Yes, click beetles can be found in several areas in the world; this particular species makes its home, and some would say, its last stand, here in Washington.

READ MORE: 10 Ways To Avoid Washington Mosquitos This Summer!

The Hatch’s Click Beetle (Eanus hatchii) (view photo here) is it's official name and the fact that it needs such a specific climate to survive, and as fast as humans can build things which can cause havoc in ecosystems, is all the more reason it is being protected by the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife.

“WDFW designated Hatch’s click beetle as a 'Species of Greatest Conservation Need' due to its small number of isolated populations, highly limited distribution and range, and use of specialized, highly restricted, and threatened sphagnum moss bog habitat in the Puget Sound region.” - WDFW.gov

The WDFW has also asked that if you see this species, please share your information with the WDFW wildlife reporting form.

Want to know more about click videos (as a whole)? Check out this video below, and Tap the App and let us know of any other interesting Washington-only things you’d love to share.