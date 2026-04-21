A 2025 report indicates that over half of residents in Washington have been the victim of an online scam. And that is just the people who have reported the incidents. Nearly $272 million was taken in scams, and that was just the first 9 months of last year. Well, get ready, because there’s a new wave of scams making the rounds in Central Washington.

Mortgage Call Scams In Yakima

My friend Kari posted on social media asking if she was the only one who had been getting non-stop suspicious calls.

scrabble tiles spelling out SCAM Markus Winkler via Unsplash loading...

“I am receiving an influx of unsolicited calls from mortgage lenders. Are others experiencing similar issues? Despite marking these numbers as spam, I am growing increasingly concerned about potential fraudulent activity, including the possibility of someone attempting to secure a loan in my name.”

– Kari C.

She is indeed not alone. Others chimed in with their examples of home loan companies, personal loan applications are approved by underwriters, the credit bureaus need to discuss home options, etc.

What Should You Do If You Are Contacted By A Scammer

Remember to safeguard yourself. If you didn’t reach out to someone on the topic, the phone call or text is concerning, just hang up or delete.

If you are indeed worried, contact your bank or mortgage company (never use the number or link they give you). Many times, the company that you have your insurance through can help you sort out any possible issues.

Never give out personal information, payment information, or if they are rushing you to make a decision or payment, it is a scam. If they are asking you to pay with gift cards, it is a scam.

READ MORE: Text Scams Targeting Cellphone Customers In Central Washington

Be safe, be vigilant, and never be afraid to ask questions (from someone else who didn’t call you on the matter).

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