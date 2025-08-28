The Wenatchee School Board voted Tuesday to declare the former Valley Academy of Learning building at 1911 N. Wenatchee Avenue as surplus property.

Valley Academy, a parent-partnered program offering part- and full-time enrollment, had outgrown the site and relocated ahead of the new school year to the former Columbia Elementary School building. The board first proposed the move in January, noting it would later need to decide the future of the old facility.

Get our free mobile app

While the property is being used for temporary storage, the district says it is no longer needed for school operations. Declaring it surplus allows the district to lease or sell the building.

Valley Academy now shares the Columbia campus with the Wenatchee Valley Community Transitions Program, which supports students with disabilities ages 18–22 in developing skills for independent living and employment.