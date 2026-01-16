We have a fun quiz you can take to test your knowledge of the different laws that are on the books in the Pacific Northwest. How well do you think you’ll do?

Pacific Northwest Laws Are Always Changing

When it comes to state laws, legislatures have regular sessions every year, and special sessions where laws are discussed, altered, and created, based on the needs of specific issues. As a regular citizen, being on top of these can be a challenge.

statue, lady holding scales and a sword. Tingey Injury Law Firm via Unsplash loading...

So, how strong is your legal knowledge? It seems just when you learn how one law is, they add an amendment or just one little word, and now it can mean something else. With the fun quiz below, you might just surprise yourself by how much you know, or the opposite.

READ MORE: Washington Law Allows You To Break Windows To Save Lives

Maybe this quiz will teach you something. A new fact that you can share with your friends and family at the next gathering. Get into a friendly debate over that holiday dinner that doesn’t deal with your uncle’s past behavior.

Or maybe it’ll save you the trouble of a ticket and court costs by knowing the legal ins and outs a little better. This way, you can avoid getting pulled over or aggravating a situation by arguing with the authorities or something you only think you know.

The quiz is meant to be fun and informative. There’s no prize, no buttons to push, just keep scrolling and test and tease your brain on the different laws in Washington, Oregon, and California.

True or Fake: 11 Washington, Oregon, & California Strange Laws Gallery Credit: AJ Brewster

How well did you do? Did you learn something new? Do you have a new fact you want to tell that uncle with past questionable behavior? Do you have an interesting law fact that we should add to this quiz? Tap the App and let us know.

Get our free mobile app