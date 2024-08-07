Chelan-Douglas is officially a Purple Heart Community.

The proclamation was adopted on Wednesday evening at a ceremony organized by the Chelan County Veterans Program. Pybus Market in downtown Wenatchee teemed with military veterans, admirers and officeholders. Mayor Mike Poirier, of Wenatchee, was present, as was Jerrilea Crawford, his counterpart in neighboring East Wenatchee.

(Aug. 7 is not an arbitrary date; it holds a certain historical significance, having been declared National Purple Heart Day in 1991.)

Per the Chelan County website, "A Purple Heart City or County is one that officially recognizes recipients of the Purple Heart. Each municipality will then notify the Purple Heart Trail organization so the communities can be listed on their websites. In addition, local jurisdictions then can install road signs, marking the designation."

Invitations were extended to local Purple Heart recipients as well as their loved ones. But this wasn't a closed reception. Members of the public were welcome to come and pay their respects to the most valiant among us.

America's inclination to serve has always been a source of immense pride. It's appropriate that multiple generations were represented at the ceremony. At least one of the Purple Heart recipients fought in World War II, according to Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay.

"This is a regionwide effort," Overbay says. "It's an effort on the part of all the governments in the region - the two city councils, the two boards of commission."

"From this point moving forward, this will be an ongoing celebration - to celebrate the sacrifices made by men and women in support of our freedoms. A lot of folks made the ultimate sacrifice."

"The least we can do as a community is recognize these folks for their sacrifice."