Getting the kids (and adults) away from the computers, tablets, video games, TVs, etc., is already a task on its own, but then getting them to go outside to do anything is another challenge. Well, challenge accepted, and made easier with these outdoor games that’ll bring the fun and create memories this Summer in Washington! Check out our list below!

Back Yard Summer Fun In Washington

Growing up in Naches and living my 20s+ in Yakima, I’ve had many summers filled with the sun in the sky and the grass under my feet. Having my older brother and all of my cousins and friends close by always helped the summers fly by, as long as there was fun to be had.

woman playing cornhole Steve Lieman via Unsplash loading...

READ MORE: Board Games That Bring Out The Worst In Washington Families

There were two major things we played with outside. The first was a Frisbee. They were cheap, and for the most part, they didn’t require much skill to start, and the learning curve wasn’t that bad (plus your dog was a great partner).

dog catching a frisbee. Green grass and trees. C Perret via Unsplash loading...

The second one was Lawn Darts! We had the ones that are illegal today. The ones with metal tips that, if you weren’t paying attention, could really hurt someone (that’s how we learned).



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If you’ve never played Lawn Darts, there’s a saying that describes it pretty well: the game of horseshoes is Lawn Darts… for wussies. And if you’ve never played horseshoes, well, the game of Corn Hole is horseshoes… for wussies.

What is your summer fun backyard game? Take a look at our list below, and then let us know what you’re playing this summer by Tapping the App and sending us a message.

Best Backyard Games To Play This Summer You can entertain your friends and family this summer by adding these games to your next backyard get together. Gallery Credit: Travis Sams